Memphis hospital locks down after nearby shooting of 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say people have been wounded in a shooting that led to a lockdown of a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis police said the six were shot shortly after midnight by people in a black SUV near Methodist North Hospital. In a statement, police said two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The condition of one of the children later improved to non-critical. Four other people were taken in critical condition to Regional One Health Medical Center. Police said one of those shot was later listed as non-critical. Methodist North Hospital was placed on a lockdown that has since been lifted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.