Thailand’s restive south hit by wave of arson and bombings

HAT YAI, Thailand (AP) — Thailand’s southernmost provinces, which for almost two decades have been the scene of an active Muslim separatist insurgency, have been hit overnight by a wave of arson and bombing attacks. A military spokesman said Wednesday that at least 17 attacks occurred in Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces, mostly at convenience stores and gas stations. Three civilians were reported injured. There have been no claims of responsibility. More than 7,300 people have been killed since the insurgency erupted in 2004 in the three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities in the Buddhist-majority country. Attacks have also taken place in neighboring Songkhla province.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.