Bangladesh PM tells UN that Myanmar must take Rohingya back

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s leader has told a visiting U.N. official that hundreds of thousands of ethnic minority Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh must return home to Myanmar, where they had fled violent persecution. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the comment to U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Muslim Rohingya face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and many other rights. More than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh starting in August 2017 when the Myanmar military launched a “clearance operation” against them. Bachelet visited the camps, where refugees asked her to help improve safety inside Myanmar so they can return.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.