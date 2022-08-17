Missing India soldier’s body found on glacier after 38 years

LEH, India (AP) — The remains of an Indian army soldier have been found more than 38 years after he went missing on a glacier at the highest point along the heavily militarized contested border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir. Officials say the soldier and 17 other colleagues were occupying a ridge on Siachen Glacier in disputed Kashmir’s Ladakh region in May 1984 when they were hit by an avalanche. The bodies of 13 soldiers were recovered, but five remained missing. The Indian army says a team of soldiers on Monday found human remains at the glacier with an identity disc saying they belonged to one of the missing men.

