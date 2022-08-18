CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources,’ host Stelter leaving network

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it has canceled its weekly program on the media, “Reliable Sources,” and host Brian Stelter will be leaving the network. The show, which predated Stelter’s arrival from The New York Times, will have its last telecast on Sunday. Under new president Chris Licht, CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put a less opinionated product on the air. Stelter has written a book on Fox News Channel and been critical of that network on the air. The “Reliable Sources” newsletter that summed up each day’s media news will continue. Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.

