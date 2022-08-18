Ethiopia calls WHO chief’s comments on Tigray “unethical”

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is criticizing as “unethical” the statement by the World Health Organization’s director-general that the crisis in the country’s Tigray region is “the worst disaster on Earth” and his assertion that the lack of global attention is due to Tigrayans’ “color of the skin.” The spokeswoman for Ethiopia’s prime minister told journalists that the comments by WHO chief were “unbecoming of such a high-profile position.” She suggested that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself an ethnic Tigrayan, should recuse himself if he wants to talk that way. Millions of hungry people in Tigray have been essentially trapped by conflict for well over a year.

