From ‘She-Hulk’ to JLo, variety’s key for director Kat Coiro
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
“She-Hulk” director Kat Coiro looks to Rob Reiner’s choices particularly in the 1980’s when it comes to choosing what projects she wants to make. In the 80s, Reiner bounced between films such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Stand By Me” and “The Princess Bride.” Like Reiner, Coiro says she wants to change things up in her career so she’s always learning. Besides taking on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” for Disney+, Coiro is planning to direct a buddy comedy action movie with Nick Jonas and Glen Powell and a 1990′s-style mystery thriller based on the Liane Moriarty book “The Husband’s Secret.”