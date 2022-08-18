North Korea dismisses Seoul’s aid offer as ‘foolish’ repeat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s “foolish” offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling rejected proposals from the past. Kim Yo Jong said the president would have done better to “shut his mouth” rather than talk nonsense. She also questioned the sincerity of South Korea’s calls for improved bilateral relations while Seoul holds military drills with the United States and lets activists fly propaganda leaflets across the border. Yoon has expressed hope for meaningful dialogue with the North over his aid-for-disarmament proposal.

