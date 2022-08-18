R. Kelly’s lawyer gets chance to question government witness

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s star witness at the R&B singer’s federal trial in Chicago. The witness, who goes by the pseudonym Jane at trial, gave what jurors could see as damning testimony against Kelly at the trial. Kelly faces charges that include the production of child pornography. Jane told jurors Thursday it was her and Kelly in a videotape that was at the heart of his 2008 child pornography trial, at which he was acquitted. When a prosecutor asked Jane how old she was at the time the video was shot, she said quietly: “14.” Kelly would have been around 30 years old at the time.

