Utah officials secretly looked into female athlete’s gender

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah high school athletics association secretly investigated a female athlete — without telling her or her parents — after receiving complaints from the parents of two girls she had defeated in competition questioning whether the girl was transgender. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Utah High School Activities Association and the girl’s high school determined she was, indeed, female after poring through her school records dating back to kindergarten. The investigation occurred as at least 12 Republican-led states — including Utah — have passed laws banning transgender women or girls in sports. Utah’s ban faces a court challenge.

