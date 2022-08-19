Accreditor of for-profit colleges loses federal recognition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department has terminated federal recognition of an accrediting agency that oversees mostly for-profit colleges, placing in jeopardy the survival of schools that serve about 5,000 students. The decision bars schools certified by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools from participating in federal student aid programs unless they can get certified elsewhere. Schools will have 18 months to find new accreditation. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said Friday that 27 schools would be affected, although three already are in discussions with other agencies. Department officials did not provide the names of the schools.

By CAROLE FELDMAN and CHRISSIE THOMPSON Associated Press

