Cambodia says it’s helping foreigners scammed by traffickers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia says it is attempting to aid foreigners who have been victimized by human traffickers, after Taiwan said it is seeking to free more than 300 of its citizens who were lured to the Southeast Asian nation by organized crime groups. The mostly well-educated young people were promised high wages for tech jobs, but then were forced to work in call centers, scamming mainly mainland Chinese into making payments for non-existent government fees or investment opportunities. Cambodia’s interior minister says police in two provinces checked the status of foreigners residing or working at hotels, rented properties and casinos. He says several people were arrested on suspicion of organizing human trafficking and some apparent victims were taken into protection.

