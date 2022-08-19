Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan

ATLANTA (AP) — In a victory for Georgia’s Republican governor, a federal judge has reinstated a work requirement in the state’s plan to expand Medicaid coverage to more low-income residents. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the Biden administration’s decision to revoke approval of the work requirement and a related Georgia proposal to charge some Medicaid recipients monthly premiums was arbitrary and capricious. The work requirement was approved by then-President Donald Trump’s administration, but the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Centers announced last month that it was revoking approval of that plan and the premium requirement. An email after hours to CMS was not immediately returned.

