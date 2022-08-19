Manchin dismisses critics, embraces ‘hero and villain’ role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin says he pays no heed to criticism when making decisions what’s best for West Virginia. The conservative Democrat spoke Friday at a roundtable about his office’s outsized role in drafting the economic package signed by U.S. President Joe Biden. He offered a key vote needed to pass the Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill in the 50-50 Senate. Manchin says that made him a target of criticism from the “far left” and environmental activists but also from the fossil fuel industry. Manchin says his votes can make him both “the hero and the villain” in a 24-hour period but says he can take the criticism.

