Market blast in north Syria kills at least 9, wounds dozens

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian opposition war monitor and a paramedic group say a rocket attack on a crowded market in a town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed at least nine people and wounded dozens. Friday’s attack on the town of al-Bab came days after a Turkish airstrike killed at least 11 Syrian troops and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights blamed Syrian government forces for the shelling, saying it was in retaliation for the Turkish airstrike. The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said nine people were killed and 28 were wounded in Friday’s attack. Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 and has killed hundreds of thousands.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.