Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired the powerful budget-writing House Appropriations Committee for one term. Dixon said in a statement Friday that “Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities and improve our economy.” Hernandez said Dixon’s “vision is the right one for Michigan.”

