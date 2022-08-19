Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland have arrested an 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000. Customs officers at Frederic Chopin airport decided to check the woman’s luggage Sunday after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and uneasy behavior. Packages with five kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom, customs administration said Friday. The woman was detained for three months and prosecutors have opened an investigation. Under Polish law she faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.