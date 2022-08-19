Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors say 54-year-old Alex Murdaugh stole nearly $295,000 from the PMPED Law Firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Prosecutors say Murdaugh cashed a $121,000 check meant for his brother. They say he also took $175,000 of settlements for huis own use that was supposed to go into the firm’s bank account. Murdaugh is awaiting trial likely in January on the murder charges for the June 2021 shootings of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul as well as about 90 other charges.

