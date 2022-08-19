Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in female sports as the school year begins after a judge reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Utah state Judge Keith Kelly made his ruling Friday. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now go before a state commission of political appointees who will determine if they are eligible to participate. Utah’s ruling marked the latest court development in a nationwide debate over how to navigate a flashpoint issue. Similar cases are underway in states such as Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana.

By BRADY McCOMBS and SAM METZ Associated Press

