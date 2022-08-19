US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it will give Ukraine 15 Scan Eagle surveillance drones, 40 mine-resistant vehicles, 2,000 anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counter-offensive against Russian invaders. A senior defense official says the new $775 million aid package will help Ukraine troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines. The official said the U.S. is looking to help shape and arm the Ukrainian force of the future as the war drags on. The latest aid comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

