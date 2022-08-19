Weather warning in Germany after Europe storms kill 13

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany warned of heavy rainfall in the south Friday and put air rescue services on high alert, after severe storms killed at least 13 people elsewhere in Europe a day earlier. Two girls, ages 4 and 8, were killed when sudden strong winds toppled trees late Thursday at a lake in the Lavant Valley of southern Austria. Officials said 13 people were injured, two of them seriously. Many of the victims were vacationers visiting the popular tourist region. In Lower Austria, three women were killed when lightning struck a tree near the central town of Gaming, causing it to fall over. Fierce storms also killed at least eight people in France and Italy on Thursday.

