Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:53 AM

Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?

By KOSTYA MANENKOV and KARL RITTER
Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — A leaked video that shows Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister dancing and singing with friends at a private party has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for their leader. The video clearly shot by someone at the party was leaked on social media and caught the attention of Finnish media this week. Marin has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Was she sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen? Some citizens said the side of the prime minister on display in the video was potentially damaging to Finland’s reputation. Others say Marin has a right to party like anyone else.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content