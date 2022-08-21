3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended following social media outrage over a video that seemingly shows two county deputies and a Mulberry officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Sunday that two deputies will be suspended during the course of investigations by the Arkansas State Police and sheriff’s department. Police said when the officers confronted the man Sunday morning, he pushed a deputy to the ground and punched the back of his head, leading to his arrest. A video shows three law enforcement officers atop of the suspect, sometimes striking him with clenched fists. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital. He faces charges of terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and other assault charges.

