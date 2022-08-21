Flash fooding kills dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Local officials in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan say heavy flooding from seasonal rains has left dozens of people dead overnight. A disaster response official with Afghanistan’s Logar province said at least nine fatalities were counted so far though the death toll was still unknown. In neighboring Pakistan, the country’s natural disaster management authority said flooding triggered by the monsoon rains killed at least 36 people, including 11 dead in areas bordering Afghanistan. Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of marooned people to safety, while more rains are expected this week in Pakistan.

