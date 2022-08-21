Japan’s PM Kishida isolates with COVID-19, cancels travels

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and has canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates. An official in his office said Sunday that Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive for the coronavirus. The 65-year-old prime minister was on vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work Monday. It’s not clear where or how he was infected. Kishida won’t go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East. COVID-19 is surging in Japan, although most people, including Kishida, have been vaccinated.

