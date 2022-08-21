Skip to Content
Singapore announces plans to decriminalize gay sex

BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore announced it will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state’s definition of marriage. During his speech Sunday at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the “right thing to do now” as most Singaporeans will now accept it. He said the government will also amend the Constitution to ensure that there can be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.

