Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, protect marriage law

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s leader says the city-state will decriminalize sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state’s definition of marriage. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the “right thing to do now” as most Singaporeans will now accept the change. However, Lee vowed the repeal will be limited and not shake Singapore’s traditional family and societal norms. This includes how marriage is defined, what children are taught in schools, what is shown on television and general public conduct. Lee also said in his speech Sunday at the National Day Rally that the constitution will be amended to ensure there can be no challenge to allow same-sex marriage.

