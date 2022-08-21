Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos

LONDON (AP) — The first day of a planned strike at Britain’s biggest container port has started. Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe walked off the job on Sunday over pay. The action raised fears of severe supply chain problems amid a series of summer walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country. The port located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of London handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships. That’s almost half of the country’s incoming shipping freight. The port says workers were offered a pay raise “worth over 8% on average in the current year.”

