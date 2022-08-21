Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people. In both cases, first responders tending to earlier collisions were among the dead. The first tragedy happened Saturday morning when a passenger bus collided with emergency teams that had responded to a crash. Turkey’s interior minister says three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among the 15 people killed. Hours later, 20 people died when a truck ploughed into first responders and onlookers at the scene of a crash near a gas station. The interior minister says a police officer was among the victims and two drivers were detained.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.