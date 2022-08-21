UAE ambassador to return to Iran, boosting ties after years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it’s planning to reinstate its ambassador to Iran for the first time in six years, as the Gulf Arab federation accelerates efforts to improve ties with the country it has long viewed as a regional threat. The Emirati Foreign Ministry made the announcement on Sunday. The move comes as the Gulf Arab sheikhdoms have advocated a detente with Tehran amid what has been described as final efforts to save Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Last week, Kuwait also appointed a new ambassador to Tehran for the first time since 2016. Saudi Arabia has similarly worked to cool tensions with Iran in a series of Baghdad-mediated talks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.