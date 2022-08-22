Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian mayor says Russian shelling just across the river from Ukraine’s main atomic plant has wounded four people. Monday’s shelling came only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a nuclear disaster. Nikopol came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells. The blasts hit houses, a kindergarten, the bus station and stores. Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk said four people were wounded. Reports of sustained shelling around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant further highlighted the dangers of a war that will hit the half-year mark on Wednesday.

