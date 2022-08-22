Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a woman fatally shot two people and wounded a third at two different locations in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city’s airport. Investigators did not immediately know what prompted Monday’s attack but said they believed the victims were targeted. The suspect’s name was not released. She initially remained at large, prompting police to shut down streets and tell residents of some buildings to stay inside. Atlanta police said an “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

