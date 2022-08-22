Freed bull races through Israeli streets into building

JERUSALEM (AP) — A bull that escaped from its pen has set off a panicked scene in the streets of a central Israeli city. The animal then ran into an office building and evaded capture for half an hour as it scampered through the hallways. Bank Leumi said the bull entered its offices in an industrial zone early on Monday in the city of Lod, near Tel Aviv. Amateur videos showed residents scurrying for safety as the bull roamed the streets. Inside the building, the animal slid around the tiled floors as it ran through a hallway with several men chasing it. It was eventually tranquilized. The bank says there was no damage and no one was hurt.

