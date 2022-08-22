Haitians launch protests, demand ouster of prime minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of protesters have marched through Haiti’s capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. Associated Press journalists on Monday observed an unidentified man fatally shoot a demonstrator in Port-au-Prince and then flee. Demonstrator Lionel Jean-Pierre said things in Haiti have gotten out of control. Violence and kidnappings in Port-au-Prince and nearby areas have surged in recent months, with warring gangs killing hundreds of civilians as they grow more powerful. Poverty also has deepened and inflation has reached 29%.

