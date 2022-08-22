Italy investigates US servicewoman in crash that killed teen

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities are investigating a U.S. servicewoman assigned to an air base in northern Italy for alleged vehicular homicide in the death of a 15-year-old boy. Italian media said that the woman was driving a car which crashed before dawn on Sunday near Aviano base. The Italian teenager, who was chatting with friends along a cycling path near the road, died while being transferred to hospital. U.S. military authorities on Monday said they have expressed “deepest condolences” and were working closely with Italian investigators. Italia media say that the driver, 20, was placed under house arrest on the base while investigation continues.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.