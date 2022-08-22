Journalist killed in Mexico, 15th to die so far this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist who ran an online local news program has been shot to death in southern Mexico, making him the 15th media worker killed so far this year nationwide. Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Monday that Fredid Román was gunned down in the state capital, Chilpancingo. Román’s program, “The Reality of Guerrero,” focused heavily on state-level politics. Guerrero is a state where drug gangs, armed vigilantes and other groups regularly clash. 2022 has been one of the deadliest ever for journalists in Mexico, which is now considered the most dangerous country for reporters outside a war zone.

