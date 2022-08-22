Liberty Medal to be awarded to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 2022 Liberty Medal will be awarded this fall to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The National Constitution Center announced Monday that Zelenskyy will be honored in a ceremony in October for what the center called “his heroic defense of liberty in the face of Russian tyranny.” Center president and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said his actions have “inspired people around the world to defend liberal democracy and the rule of law.” The Liberty Medal, established in 1988 to mark the U.S. Constitution’s bicentennial, is presented to individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty for people around the globe.

