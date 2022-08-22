Police: Bag found at Stockholm festival had an explosive

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden said a bag found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival contained an explosive charge and an investigation has been opened. The device was neutralized by the National Bomb Squad on the spot. Police said the bag was found at 9:40 p.m. Sunday. The Aftonbladet newspaper said it was left near the Cafe Opera, a famous nightclub. The target of the explosive device was not known. The five-day Stockholm Culture Festival ended Sunday with a concert by Iranian pop singer Ebi, who is an Iranian dissident.

