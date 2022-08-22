Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip federal court occurred Monday. It came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. Locke took that step after prosecutors said he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case. The “Trap Queen” rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

