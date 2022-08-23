Bolsonaro to receive emperor’s heart for Brazil bicentennial

SAO PAULO (AP) — The embalmed heart of the emperor who declared Brazil’s independence has returned to the South American nation for ceremonies worthy of a head of state as the nation prepares to celebrate its bicentennial. The heart of Pedro I is contained in a golden reliquary that arrived from Portugal in a Brazilian air force plane. It’s to be carried up the ramp of the presidential palace in Brasilia on Tuesday— in line with procedures afforded to visiting leaders on official state visits. Pedro I declared Brazil’s independence on Sept. 7, 1822 ,and imperial rule lasted until 1889, when the monarchy gave way to a republic.

