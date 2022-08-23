Pakistan court summons ex-PM Khan in contempt case next week

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say an Islamabad court has summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the tribunal next week to answer contempt charges over his verbal threats to a judge at a weekend rally. Tuesday’s development indicates the government is stepping up pressure on Khan who has been holding mass rallies, seeking to return to power. Meanwhile, police raided the apartment of Khan’s close aide Shahbaz Gill overnight and took him away in handcuffs for interrogation. Khan has been summoned to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Aug. 31. A conviction would mean he is disqualified from politics for life since under Pakistani law, no convicted person can run for office.

