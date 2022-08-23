Passage on fertility to be removed from Polish textbook

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The publisher of a controversial new textbook in Poland says it is removing a passage on human fertility that many interpreted as being about in vitro fertilization and which caused widespread offense. The publishing house, Bialy Kruk, said Monday that that it disagreed with the criticism and the “wrong interpretation” of the passage but that “taking into account the social good … we decided with the author to remove the controversial fragment from the textbook.” Critics of the conservative government view the textbook as part of a larger attempt to indoctrinate young people in conservative and nationalistic values. The book also takes a dim view of feminism and other liberal movements.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.