Wimbledon fan taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios

LONDON (AP) — A tennis fan who was temporarily removed from Centre Court during the men’s Wimbledon final following a complaint by Nick Kyrgios is taking legal action against the Australian tennis player for what she describes as a “reckless and entirely baseless allegation.” Kyrgios complained to the umpire during a changeover in his match against Novak Djokovic that a spectator was distracting him while he was serving. He said she was “drunk out of her mind in the first row” and identified her as “the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks.” The spectator, Anna Palus, says in a statement released by her lawyers that she is bringing defamation proceedings against Kyrgios in a bid to clear her name.

