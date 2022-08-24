Columbus teachers strike on first day back to school
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press/Report for America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A strike by teachers in Ohio’s largest school district is continuing for a third day on the first day of school for its 47,000 students. The Columbus School District and the union resumed bargaining Wednesday afternoon. Some parents, students, teachers and other employees have gathered at schools across the district with plans to picket for hours. They are advocating for safer buildings, better heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a more well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and physical education. The school board says its offer to the union put children first.