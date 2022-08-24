Company pledges to reduce Puerto Rico outages amid anger

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Persistent power outages and threats from Puerto Rico’s government have prompted a company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system to announce that it would dedicate more resources and crews to improve service. The move came just hours after Puerto Rico’s Senate launched a hearing Wednesday to analyze the government’s contract with Luma Energy amid calls to cancel it. The company said Wednesday that it would increase response brigades by 25% in the next month, remove vegetation covering 20 of the most critical transmission lines, increase inspections of substations and increase aerial inspections of remote transmission lines.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.