EU report: Drought-hit Europe could face 3 more dry months

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union report warns that parts of already parched Europe could face three more months of warmer, drier conditions, exacerbating a major drought. The EU’s Copernicus program monthly report for August says almost half of the 27 nation bloc is under drought warning. Spain are Portugal are among the hardest hit. Conditions have also worsened in Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Romania. Rain shortages and a series of heatwaves since May are to blame. Water shortages and heat stress are also reducing European crop yields, with maize, soybeans, and sunflowers hardest hit. Experts say this could be Europe’s worst drought in 500 years.

