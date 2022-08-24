‘Large-scale’ fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region say Ethiopia’s military has launched a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year, while Ethiopia’s government says Tigray forces attacked first. It’s a significant setback to mediation efforts and humanitarian work to feed millions of people starved of food and other needs. The warring claims come after months of military regrouping and a warning this week by Ethiopia’s military to the public against any reporting of troop movements. Last week, the spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asserted to journalists that Tigray authorities were “refusing to accept peace talks.”

