Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after ‘crudites’ flub

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race. The celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign says that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.” The increasingly pointed and personal barbs come as Oz is trailing Fetterman in polls in the November matchup that could help decide Senate control. Democrats see the campaign to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as among their best opportunities nationally to pick up a seat. Fetterman says in a tweet that he “could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

