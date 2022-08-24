UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is calling on Myanmar’s military-installed government to include ethnic Rohingya in a solution to the country’s political crisis. The comment came Wednesday on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of the Muslim minority’s mass exodus to Bangladesh to escape a crackdown by Myanmar’s military. A U.N. spokesman says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres notes “the unflagging aspirations for an inclusive future” for the Rohingya. They face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and many other rights. Around 1 million Rohingya are now mainly in camps in Bangladesh.

