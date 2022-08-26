2 young brothers who drowned in Germany were UK tourists
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in western Germany say two young brothers who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old boys were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on Eiserbach Lake south of Aachen. Rescuers retrieved the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne but they both later died. Aachen prosecutors say they are investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.